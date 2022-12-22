Q3 2023 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 22, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Antje Kelbert - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our Investor Relations update call on the third quarter and first 9 months of our fiscal year 2022, '23. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Communications and Investor Relations at Hornbach. Please welcome with me our host of today's call, our CFO, Karin Dohm. Together with Karin and me are our IR colleagues, Anne Spies and Fabienne Villwock.



May I remind you that this audio webcast will be recorded, and as usually, a replay on the website and the transcript will be published. If you continue to participate in the webcast, you declare your consent to this data processing. Please also note our disclaimer, which is valid for the entire presentation as well as the Q&A session. Karin Dohm will now guide you through our financial achievements and figures and we'll take your questions afterwards.



Happy to handover and start our quarterly deep dive. Thank you, Karin.



Karin Dohm - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA -