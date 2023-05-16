Q4 2023 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Antje Kelbert - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Group Communications & IR



Welcome to our hybrid Analyst and Investor Conference of HORNBACH Group. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Investor Relations at HORNBACH. On behalf of HORNBACH and the entire Investor Relations team, I am delighted to welcome you today here in Frankfurt as well as digitally as participants of our hybrid format.



I would like to extend an equally warm welcome to our Board members from HORNBACH Management AG, our CEO, Albrecht Hornbach; and our CFO, Karin Dohm, with us today. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is represented by CEO, Erich Harsch.



According to today's agenda, Mr. Hornbach and Mr. Harsch will first provide an overview of the past financial year 2022, '23 and present the group's key developments. Ms. Dohm will then conclude with the tour through our financial results.



Afterwards, you have the opportunity to put your questions to the speakers. This will not only be possible for participants here in the room, but also for our digital participants. (Operator Instructions).



I would