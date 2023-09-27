Q2 2024 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Antje Kelbert - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to our update call for the second quarter and first half year 2023, '24 for HORNBACH Holdings. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Investor Relations. Today at 7:00 a.m., we published our financial results comprising the period from the first of March until the end of August 2023.



Welcome also to our CFO, Karin Dohm, who will present today and will answer your questions. Please note, the entire conference call, including the Q&A session will be recorded and made available with the transcript on the company's website afterwards. Please also take note of the disclaimer which is valid for the entire presentation and the Q&A session. And now I hand over to you, Karin, to walk us through the set of numbers.



Karin Dohm - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of Management Board - Hornbach Management AG



Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome from my side as well. Let me start with some highlights. In Q2, we saw a recovery in both sales and