Interim 2020 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Breville Group's 2020 half year results investor and analyst briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Nicholas, Group's CFO. Please go ahead.



Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville Group's CFO, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our first half results call. I'll start by reviewing the group's trading performance and then hand over to Jim Clayton, our CEO, who will focus on the operational highlights for the first half and our outlook for the second half of the year. Before we get into the presentation, you'll see on Slide 2, a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, including in the following slides.



So let's now turn to Slide 3 and Group results. In summary, Breville's had another very strong half, delivering 25% growth, accelerating double-digit EBIT growth and our normal seasonal pattern of cash flows with continued strong ROE. This is all the more noteworthy given that it