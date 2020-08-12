Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Breville Group Limited 2020 Full Year Results Investor and Analyst Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Nicholas, Group CFO. Please go ahead.
Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville's group CFO, and it is my pleasure to welcome you all to our FY '20 full year results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's 2020 trading performance; and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update.
So turning to the presentation that's been posted on ASX and Slide 3. Here, we see a summary of our full year results. And in summary, we are delighted with FY '20's results, which were delivered against a turbulent backdrop of U.S. tariffs, Brexit uncertainty, exchange rate volatility and latterly, of course, COVID-19. Our top line growth and profit has largely landed as we planned at the beginning of the year with our results continuing to show an
Full Year 2020 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...