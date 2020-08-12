Full Year 2020 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville's group CFO, and it is my pleasure to welcome you all to our FY '20 full year results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's 2020 trading performance; and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update.



So turning to the presentation that's been posted on ASX and Slide 3. Here, we see a summary of our full year results. And in summary, we are delighted with FY '20's results, which were delivered against a turbulent backdrop of U.S. tariffs, Brexit uncertainty, exchange rate volatility and latterly, of course, COVID-19. Our top line growth and profit has largely landed as we planned at the beginning of the year with our results continuing to show an