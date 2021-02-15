Interim 2021 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As said, I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville's Group CFO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our first half '21 results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's first half trading performance, and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update as well as guidance for the balance of the year.



Before turning to the specifics of the half, and we put this on the front page of our presentation, I'm going to start by noting that in the calendar year, running to December 31, 2020, the group achieved revenue of over $1 billion. Look, it's only a number, but an important number for us and a milestone in our growth agenda, especially when accompanied by accelerating profit growth.

