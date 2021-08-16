Full Year 2021 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO
Good morning to everybody joining today's call. I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville Group's CFO. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to our financial year 2021 results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's trading performance and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update. We'll be talking to the slide pack that was updated on the ASX about 30 minutes ago.
So turning to Slide 3 and our headline results. Firstly, sales. We had a remarkable year this year with total sales of nearly $1.2 billion. The accelerated demand we saw in the first half carried on into the second half.
Increased consumer demand driven by both the requirement and the wish to work from home, coupled with our continued geographic
