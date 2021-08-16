Full Year 2021 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Breville Group Limited 2021 Full Year Results Investor and Analyst Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Nicholas, the group's CFO. Please go ahead.



Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Good morning to everybody joining today's call. I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville Group's CFO. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to our financial year 2021 results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's trading performance and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update. We'll be talking to the slide pack that was updated on the ASX about 30 minutes ago.



So turning to Slide 3 and our headline results. Firstly, sales. We had a remarkable year this year with total sales of nearly $1.2 billion. The accelerated demand we saw in the first half carried on into the second half.



Increased consumer demand driven by both the requirement and the wish to work from home, coupled with our continued geographic