Breville Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Brian Fisher - Breville Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairperson



(technical difficulty)



And their continued connections to and custodians of our country.



I will now introduce your Board of Directors who are with us today: Chairman elect, Tim Antonie; Managing Director and CEO, Jim Clayton; Deputy Chairman, Lawrence Myers; Peter Cowan; Sally Herman; Dean Howell; and Kate Wright. We're also joined by our Group Chief Financial Officer, Martin Nicholas; and Joint Company Secretaries, Craig Robinson and Sasha Kitto. Aish Chandran, who represents our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, is also present.



Today, we have 7 items of formal business. There are 4 items of ordinary business, being the receipt and consideration of the FY '21 annual report; shareholder approval and adoption of the remuneration report; the reelection of Peter Cowan and Lawrence Myers as Non-Executive Directors of the company. We also have 3 items of special business, being the participation of our Managing Director and CEO, Jim Clayton, in the Breville Equity Incentive Plan; approval of potential