Half Year 2022 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. It's my pleasure to kick off our first half '22 results call. I'll start by walking you through the group's first half trading performance; and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update as well as guidance for the full year.



Turning to Slide 3 and the highlights of our first half. The business continued to move from strength to strength, underpinned by strong consumer demand across all regions and categories. Revenue grew 23.6%, notwithstanding some ongoing logistical challenges. Gross margins were well managed in a turbulent environment with selective price rises strained promotional spend and mix, largely offsetting the ongoing inflationary pressures in freight and product costs. As we