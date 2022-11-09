Breville Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Michael Antonie - Breville Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairperson



Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Breville Group Limited. My name is Tim Antonie, and I'm the Chairman of the company. As it's now 10 a.m. and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I would like to begin by acknowledging and paying respects to the traditional custodians of the land and borders in which we work, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation and their elders past present and emerging. We celebrate their continuing contribution to their (inaudible) culture and seek to support it in Australia and the world.



I would now like to introduce the Board of Directors and other attendees. I'm joined in the table from my right by Peter Cowan; Sally Herman; our Managing Director and CEO, Jim Clayton; and on my left, our Deputy Chairman, Lawrence Myers; Kate Wright; and our Group CFO, Martin Nicholas. Our new director, Tim Baxter, is also present but joins us virtually from the United States.



And joining us today are Craig Robinson and Sasha Kitto, our Joint Company