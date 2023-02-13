Half Year 2023 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Breville Group Limited '23 Half Year Results Investor and Analyst Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Nicholas, Group CFO. Please go ahead.



Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning to everyone for joining today's call. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our first half 2023 results call. I'll walk you through the group's trading performance and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update.



I would like to start our presentation today by acknowledging and paying our respects to the traditional custodian on whose land we meet today. I would like to pay respect to their elders, past and present and further to extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders presence today. We celebrate the continuing contribution of their food culture and their connection to and custodianship of this country.



Turning to Slide 4. We start with an overview of our