Full Year 2023 Breville Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Breville Group Limited FY '23 Results Investor and Analyst Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Nicholas, Group CFO. Please go ahead.



Martin Lee Nicholas - Breville Group Limited - Group CFO



Good morning to everybody joining today's call. As just said, I'm Martin Nicholas, Breville's Group CFO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the presentation of our full year 2023 results. I'll walk you through the group's financial results, and then Jim Clayton, our CEO, will provide an operational and strategic update.



I'd like to start our presentation today by acknowledging and paying our respects to the traditional custodians on whose land we meet today. I would like to pay respect to their elders, past and present and further extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders present today. We celebrate the continuing contribution of their food culture and their connection to and custodianship of this country.



Turning to