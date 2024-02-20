Feb 20, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



From bank of America, and I'm pleased to introduce Ali Dibadj. Ali is CEO and on the board of Janus Henderson and prior to joining Janus, Ali was CFO, of AllianceBernstein. Ali, thank you for joining us.



Ali Dibadj - Janus Henderson Group plc - CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges TeamSo a quick background on Janus. Janus is a global asset manager that expands across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, servicing both the retail and institutional channels. Janus manages roughly $340 billion of AUM across active investment strategies. And last year, Janus' net flows improved by $30 billion year-on-year, and maybe that's a sign of your magic touch out. So we'll start with the