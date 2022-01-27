Hera SpA 2021- 2025 Business Plan Presentation Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Stefano Venier

Hera S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director

* Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano

Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good morning, everyone. Also on behalf of the CEO, and welcome back. As always, at the beginning of the year, we want to present the new business plan to you, outlining our path to 2025 and which was just approved by our Board of Directors. I will begin by talking to you about the preliminary results for the past year. And to give you an overview regarding the scenario and the targets that we have given ourselves on the group level. I will then leave the floor to the CEO, who will illustrate our strategies on all of the activities included in our portfolio and the group's financial results. I'd also like to underscore the fact that this year's business plan presentation coincides with the