Nine Months 2023 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the financial results for the first 9 months for 2023 of Hera Group. (Operator Instructions)



And now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Cristian Fabbri, Executive Chairman of Hera Group. Over to you, sir.



Cristian Fabbri - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Ad Interim Group Market Manager



Good morning, everybody, and welcome. We are here to illustrate the results that our Board of Directors approved a few hours ago, the results pertaining to the first 9 months of the year, the results to September 30. We can appreciate the fact that our income statement just shows good results on all lines despite the turnover dropped by EUR 3.4 billion, which is good news for us since that is mainly linked to a reduction in prices for energy. This has led to a lower turnover with the same activities or with an increased level of activities, in fact.



We did reduce our trading activities, especially the turnover pertaining to gas, also given the lower volumes sold since the beginning of the year,