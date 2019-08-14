Half Year 2019 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Bjarne Pedersen - H+H International A/S-VP of Business Development&IR and Chief Strategy Officer
Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call on H+ H interim report for the first half of 2019. My name is Bjarne Pedersen. With me is CEO, Michael Andersen and our new CFO since 1st of June, Peter JÃ¸rgensen.
Peter Klovgaard JÃ¸rgensen - H+H International A/S-CFO&Member of the Executive Board
Yes. Hello, everybody. I'm very happy to have joined H+ H in a very interesting time. So looking forward to meeting all of you over the coming period and happy to be on board.
Bjarne Pedersen - H+H International A/S-VP of Business Development&IR and Chief Strategy Officer
We will take you through the presentation that is available on our homepage. For your information, this call including subsequent
