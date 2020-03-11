Q4 2019 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the H+ H International A/S financial report for the full year of 2019. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.
Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen - H+H International A/S-CFO&Member of the Executive Board
Good morning to everyone and welcome to the conference call for H+ H Annual Report 2019. My name is Peter Klovgaard Jorgensen, and I'm the CFO of H+ H. With me is CEO, Michael Andersen; and our Investor Relations Manager, Cristina RÃ¸nde Hefting.
We will take you through the presentation, which is also available on our website. And the website (sic) [webcast] is recorded and will be available after the call on our website.
On Slide 2, there is the agenda for today's call, a short summary about H+ H. And I ask you to pay attention to the disclaimer on the forward-looking statements.
As we go to Slide #3 and the highlights for the year 2019. Overall, we are very pleased with the strong performance for 2019
