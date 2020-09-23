Allergy Therapeutics plc - Special Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and very welcome, all of you, and thank you for coming and attending this presentation on our preliminary results for the year ending 30th of June 2020. Clearly, we would have preferred to have this meeting face-to-face as we usually do. We'll miss the individual chitchats that we have after the presentation. But that's the way it is.



So I'm joining today with our Chief Financial Officer, Nick Wykeman; and our Head of Communications Strategy, Alan Bullimore, who will also develop parts of this presentation.



And now we can go to Slide #3, where we have an overview of the presentation.