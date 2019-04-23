Q1 2019 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HealthStream First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Mollie Condra, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.



Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2019 results. Also on the conference call with me are Robert A. Frist Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scottie Roberts, Interim CFO and Vice President of Accounting and Finance.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and other factors that could cause the results to