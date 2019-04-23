Apr 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HealthStream First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Mollie Condra, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.
Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2019 results. Also on the conference call with me are Robert A. Frist Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scottie Roberts, Interim CFO and Vice President of Accounting and Finance.
I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and other factors that could cause the results to
Q1 2019 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...