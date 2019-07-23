Q2 2019 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2019 results. Also in the conference call with me are Robert A. Frist Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, Interim CFO and Vice President, Accounting and Finance.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that can involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and other factors that