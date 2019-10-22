Q3 2019 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2019 results. Also in the conference call with me are Robert A. Frist, Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, CFO and Senior Vice President.



I would also like to start by reminding you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information