HealthStream Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to HealthStream's Investor Day. I'm Mollie Condra, I'm Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Thank you all for joining us today. We have a great lineup of speakers, and I'm really excited to get started.



One thing you should know about the program today, we will be having a break, and we'll have an insightful video playing during that time. And I'll tell you what, I'll just give you a little heads-up about that video that's coming. You'll see our management team in a whole new light, and that's all I'm going to say about that right now.



If you have questions today throughout the program, I would urge you to keep notes, write them down, and then you may want to follow up with me directly to consider scheduling a meeting with management.



Before we get started today, I want to remind you that this Investor Day program and presentations may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of