Q1 2019 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik SjÃ¶lund. I'm CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Mr. Anders Jernhall, CFO of the same company.



We are doing the following that we will go through the presentation of the different business areas. And once we have finalized the presentation, we are happy to take any questions you might have.



So let's start with some highlights for the quarter. The operating profit for the Holmen Group for the first quarter landed on SEK 643 million, which is SEK 30 million more than the fourth quarter last year. It's thanks to better prices for paper and also seasonally higher hydropower production. At the same time, we have had a situation where we have had production disturbances in our paperboard division, which has negatively impacted the result.



We're also seeing that we've been able to carry on a good operating profit