Q3 2019 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik SjÃ¶lund. And together with me, I have Mr. Anders Jernhall, and we will take you through the presentation today. We do as we usually do. We will go through the presentation and after presentation, we are happy to take any questions you might have.



So let's start with a few highlights for the third quarter of this year. We have an operating profit of SEK 545 million, including a quite big maintenance stop at Iggesund Mill, and it -- thanks to better production and a good balance between sales and production in our paperboard division. Still good performance from our paper division. And we have forest and energy in line with our own expectations. And then we have wood products a bit weaker in the tough market situation



We also had a highlight that we have now bought back roughly 4% of the shares in our company corresponding to a bit