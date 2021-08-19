Q2 2021 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik SjÃ¶lund, and together with me are Mr. Anders Jernhall. I think most of you actually know us. And we do, as we normally do, we go through the presentation for the different business areas. And once we finalize that, we are happy to take your questions. So let's start by summarizing the second quarter and the first half year.



Despite an extensive maintenance shut in paperboard at our Workington mill, we are happy to deliver almost SEK 900 million in the second quarter. To a very large extent, thanks to a very strong wood products market, but I'm also quite happy to see that our paper division was able to come back to full capacity utilization and also turn the figures from red into black. A good result has also materialized in good cash flow. And just to note that we have -- during the first half of the year, we have paid a dividend of SEK 1.7 billion, and at the same