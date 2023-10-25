Q3 2023 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik and together with me, I have, as usual, Anders, and we are going to go through the presentation. And after that, we are happy to take any questions you might have.



First of all, despite quite challenging economic situation in general and also soft market conditions, we were able to perform a really good result also in the third quarter, which we're really happy about. And we will come back to a bit more details when it comes to the different business areas as usual. But just a reminder, when it comes to our balance sheet, today, if you look at the forest and energy, it actually makes up to some 80% of the balance sheet. So far this year, we have distributed quite a lot of money through an ordinary and extra dividend. We also bought back shares, and we have invested actually quite a lot in our industry as well.



So, let's go into the different business areas, starting off