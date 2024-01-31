Q4 2023 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the year-end report presentation for Holmen. We are the usual suspects. It's Anders Jernhall and myself, Henrik SjÃ¶lund. And we do -- as always, we go through the presentation, and then we are happy to take any questions you have.



But let's start with a comment about 2023 and the last quarter. Well, it's another really good performance and result if you look at the total year, despite some challenging market conditions during the year.



Especially in the fourth quarter, we felt that market conditions were a bit tougher and also a rather big maintenance stop in the board division. In those times, it's nice feeling to have stable earnings, not least from our forest division; and in the fourth quarter, also hydropower, which we will come back to a bit later.



Given the good performance during 2023 and our strong financial position, the Board of Directors in Holmen have proposed to the annual general meeting to increase the