Q3 2019 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker, Dr. Breidenbach, CEO; and Bernard Schäferbarthold, CFO.



Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes, thank you very much. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. I would like to welcome you also on behalf of my colleague, our CEO (sic) [CFO], Mr. SchÃ¤ferbarthold, to the HELLA investor call on our 9 months results.



And before we go through our investor update presentation, allow me please to give you a brief summary on the market and business performance.



As anticipated, the automotive market developed negatively in our Q3. The development was even worse than expected.