Q1 2020 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to today's HELLA Investors call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2019/2020 webcast. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast being recorded today, Thursday, the 26th of September, 2019.



And I would now like to hand the webcast over to your presenters today, Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, CEO; and Bernard SchÃ¤ferbarthold, CFO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks a lot for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to the HELLA Investor Call on our first quarter result fiscal year 2019/2020, also, of course, on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. SchÃ¤ferbarthold.



Let me start with a short comment on the market and our business development. As expected, the start into our new fiscal year was quite challenging, however and allow me to point this out,