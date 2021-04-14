Q3 2021 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH



Yes. Thank you very much for the introduction. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. Thanks again for dialing in. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Welcome to the HELLA investor call on our 9 months result for the fiscal year 2020/2021. Also, of course, a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague, the HELLA CEO (sic) [CFO], Mr. SchÃ¤ferbarthold.



Before we go through the presentation, allow me, as always, to start with some general comments on the market development and our -- the HELLA's business situation.



Let me begin with the market. The global light vehicle production has developed relatively positively in recent months. In