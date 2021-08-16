Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation





Corporate Participants

* Michel Alain Maurice Favre

Faurecia S.E. - Executive VP & Group CFO

* Patrick Koller

Faurecia S.E. - CEO & Director



Patrick Koller - Faurecia S.E. - CEO & Director



Good morning, and a warm welcome to this presentation of the Faurecia-HELLA operation. I welcome you from Lippstadt, and you have with us, Michel in Nanterre. And this is why also we have these difficulties with the live questions. This is why we needed to work with written questions.



Let us have a look on the agenda. So the first point we will cover is the transaction overview and the strategic rationale. The second point, building a new global leader. Point three, transaction financing, value creation and time line, and we will close this presentation with the key takeaways before the Q&A.



The transaction overview. Faurecia and HELLA are representing a unique and compelling combination with strong sustainable