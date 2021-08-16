Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michel Alain Maurice Favre
Faurecia S.E. - Executive VP & Group CFO
* Patrick Koller
Faurecia S.E. - CEO & Director
=====================
Patrick Koller - Faurecia S.E. - CEO & Director
Good morning, and a warm welcome to this presentation of the Faurecia-HELLA operation. I welcome you from Lippstadt, and you have with us, Michel in Nanterre. And this is why also we have these difficulties with the live questions. This is why we needed to work with written questions.
Let us have a look on the agenda. So the first point we will cover is the transaction overview and the strategic rationale. The second point, building a new global leader. Point three, transaction financing, value creation and time line, and we will close this presentation with the key takeaways before the Q&A.
The transaction overview. Faurecia and HELLA are representing a unique and compelling combination with strong sustainable
Faurecia SE to Acquire 60% of HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA M&A Presentation Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...