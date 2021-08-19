Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of HELLA. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions).
May I now hand you over to Dr. Rolf Breidenbach and Bernard Schaferbarthold, who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead.
Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO of Hella GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrungsgesellschaft mbH
Yes. Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Thanks a lot for dialing in. And of course, welcome to the HELLA investor call on our full year results for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Also of course, a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.
The focus of this call will be on our full year results for the fiscal year 2020-2021. But before we quickly go through our presentation, I would like to make some, let's say, general remarks on the course of the last fiscal year and the outlook. I would like to
Full Year 2021 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...