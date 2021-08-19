Full Year 2021 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Rolf Breidenbach - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you. This is Rolf Breidenbach speaking. Thanks a lot for dialing in. And of course, welcome to the HELLA investor call on our full year results for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Also of course, a warm welcome on behalf of my colleague and our CFO, Mr. Schaferbarthold.



The focus of this call will be on our full year results for the fiscal year 2020-2021. But before we quickly go through our presentation, I would like to make some, let's say, general remarks on the course of the last fiscal year and the outlook. I would like to