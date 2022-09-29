Short Q1 2022 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michel Favre. Please go ahead.



Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Michel Favre, the new CEO of HELLA since the 1st of July. I will make this conference call with Bernard Schaferbarthold that you all know, our CFO; and Kerstin Dodel, the IR.



As a first introduction, it is the Q1 in our business, I will say here. As you know, we are changing to calendar period. So we have a 7-month period this year. So we will have as well a publication end of November. After that, we'll go to a more classic, if I can use this expression, I will say, publication.



Second thing, if I compare to last year, the pattern has drastically changed. If you remember last year, we were with IHS taking, I would say, the result of a very difficult, I would say, end of August, September.