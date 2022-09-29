Sep 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the HELLA Investor Update Q1 FY '22/'23 call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michel Favre. Please go ahead.
Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Michel Favre, the new CEO of HELLA since the 1st of July. I will make this conference call with Bernard Schaferbarthold that you all know, our CFO; and Kerstin Dodel, the IR.
As a first introduction, it is the Q1 in our business, I will say here. As you know, we are changing to calendar period. So we have a 7-month period this year. So we will have as well a publication end of November. After that, we'll go to a more classic, if I can use this expression, I will say, publication.
Second thing, if I compare to last year, the pattern has drastically changed. If you remember last year, we were with IHS taking, I would say, the result of a very difficult, I would say, end of August, September.
Short Q1 2022 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...