Jul 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HELLA conference call for the results of the first half of 2023. This call will be hosted by the CEO, Michel Favre, and the CFO, Bernard Schaferbarthold. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Michel Favre. Please go ahead.
Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO
Thank you very much. Good morning to everybody. Thank you for your attendance. So I am with Bernard and we'll be very happy to answer your questions afterwards.
So starting with Slide 3. It is only to remind you that we have change of -- fiscal calendar year, so that means that now we are fully calendar. And of course, for the comparison, we have, I will say, the 6 months pro forma last year.
Going now to Slide 5. I hope that on Internet -- we can go to Slide 5. So it is -- I will say the performance for the group. Firstly, we had very good sales, specially, I said that already slightly below budget, but anyway, very good growth,
Half Year 2023 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...