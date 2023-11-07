Q3 2023 HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Michel Alain Maurice Favre - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - CEO of Purchasing, Quality, Legal & Compliance



Thank you very much. Good morning to everybody. We are, of course, as well with Kerstin Dodel, the Investor Relations. So we will comment on the 9 months results. You have the stats shown on the Internet or you have received it.



So we will start now with Page 5 with the key highlights. And I am very pleased again to comment to -- not to announce because it has been announced that Bernard, who is present today, will take the lead of this beautiful company on the 1st of January. I think you know, Bernard very well. He was, as I said, different times, he was -- he his a very smart CFO. He has all the competencies, the experience of HELLA, he knows the