* Richard Beament

Horizon Oil Ltd. - CEO, Managing Director, & Executive Director



Very good morning to you all, and thanks for joining. As you will have read, we released an announcement this morning that the company has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Macquarie to acquire a 25% non-operated participating interest in the producing Mereenie oil and gas fields onshore Australia in the Northern Territory. The acquisition has been executed together with ASX listed New Zealand Oil and Gas Limited, an incumbent joint venture partner in the Mereenie fields, that will also acquire a 25% interest from Macquarie on identical terms. So in this morning's presentation, I'll take you through a summary of the transaction, the investment proposition, a little background on the asset, and how it fits with the strategy.



I'll