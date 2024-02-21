Feb 21, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So next up, we have L3Harris, and we have Chris Kubasik, Chairman and CEO; and Ken Bedingfield, CFO. Do you have any forward-looking statements or we good to go?



Christopher E. Kubasik - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



I think we're good to go.



David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Great.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I want to -- we'll start high level, I wanted to ask you about the budget situation. The clock is ticking. I recall in 2013, I think it was -- no one thought we would have a sequester. Then we had a sequester. This year, I think the House is on recess for 2 weeks now. We've got the continuing resolution that's going to expire. And then obviously, Congress has to pass -- somehow pass all 13 appropriation bills. So I guess what are you hearing with