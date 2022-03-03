Q4 2021 Herantis Pharma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Julie Silber - Herantis Pharma Oyj - IR



Good morning and welcome to the Herantis Pharma second half of 2021 live webinar. My name is Julie Silber, and I will be your moderator for today's event.



Presenting today will be interim CEO Frans Wuite. The next slide, if you can click forward, shows our disclosure statement. As a quick reminder to listeners during today's webinar, management may make forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the forward-looking statements made during this webinar speak only as of today's date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances other than to the extent required by law.



Today, the company will give a brief update, and then we'll conclude with a Q&A session. (Conference