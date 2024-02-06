Q2 2024 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Aviat Networks second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Andrew Fredrickson - Aviat Networks Inc - Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks second-quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call and webcast. You can find our press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com along with a replay of today's call.



With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with the opening remarks on the company's fiscal second quarter; followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the quarter. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.



As a reminder, during today