Q3 2022 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the HomeToGo Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jan Edelmann. Please go ahead, sir.



Jan Edelmann;Investor Relations -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 2022 earnings call. With me today is our CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will walk you through our Q3 financials and talk you through our upgraded full year 2022 earnings call.



Today, we will keep it rather short in this session as we will have larger business and strategy update later on in our Capital Markets Day. Please note, as always, this call is being recorded and webcast live on our IR website and will be later available as a replay.



Steffen, I will now hand it now over to you. Please go ahead, the floor is yours.



Steffen Schneider - HomeToGo SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Jan, and a warm welcome to all of you from my side as well. Thank you for joining our call