Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board
Welcome all to our first Capital Markets Day as HomeToGo. We will have a strong agenda today that we go through. But first, I will take you on a strategy update on HomeToGo. The first point that I would like to have for you here is a short introduction video about HomeToGo.
(presentation)
Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board
So welcome again. HomeToGo, and you just saw it, we built it as a company that should find the home that fulfills your use case as a traveler. And that's what you saw also in the introduction, this is what our logo is also built around and our brand is built around the HomeToGo to accomplish your use case. So that you as a traveler can really like create unforgettable moments from your travels.
And when we started HomeToGo, our idea behind it, so we founded in 2014, was that we make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone because we have to gather all these beautiful and incredible homes and
HomeToGo SE Capital Markets Day Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...