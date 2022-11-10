HomeToGo SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome all to our first Capital Markets Day as HomeToGo. We will have a strong agenda today that we go through. But first, I will take you on a strategy update on HomeToGo. The first point that I would like to have for you here is a short introduction video about HomeToGo.



(presentation)



Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



So welcome again. HomeToGo, and you just saw it, we built it as a company that should find the home that fulfills your use case as a traveler. And that's what you saw also in the introduction, this is what our logo is also built around and our brand is built around the HomeToGo to accomplish your use case. So that you as a traveler can really like create unforgettable moments from your travels.



And when we started HomeToGo, our idea behind it, so we founded in 2014, was that we make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone because we have to gather all these beautiful and incredible homes and