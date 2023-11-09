Q3 2023 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sebastian Grabert - HomeToGo SE - IR Contact



Good morning, dear analysts and investors, and welcome to our HomeToGo's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sebastian Grabert, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. With me today is our co-founder and CEO, Dr. Patrick Andrae; and CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will present our financial highlights of the third quarter of 2023. As always, this call is being recorded and will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website.



With this, I would like to hand it over to you, Patrick. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.



Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Sebastian. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for