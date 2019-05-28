Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Juan-Miguel Villar Mir -



Ladies and gentlemen, we shall open the session. Thank you very much, dear shareholders, for coming to this General Shareholders Meeting for OHL corresponding to the year 2018. We shall inform you, first of all, that following the request of the Board of Directors, the shareholders meeting will be attended by Notary Public, Mr. Jaime Recarte Casanova to raise the minutes of this shareholder meeting. He is at the first rank of the seats, and thank you, Mr. Notary Public. So let us follow the constitution of this General Shareholders Meeting of the company. Mr. Secretary, you have the floor. Please, JosÃ© MarÃ­a.



Jose Maria del Cuvillo PemÃ¡n - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Chief Legal Officer & Board of Directors Secretary



Mr. President, the announcement of the call to the General Shareholders Meeting according to Articles 173, 77 (sic) [177] and 516 of the corporate law and on 14th of our bylaws, it was published in the official newspaper of the Mercantile Registry on the 26th of April 2019. On the 25th of