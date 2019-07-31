Half Year 2019 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Manuel Ãlvarez MuÃ±oz - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - OHL Group General Manager



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your attention today. Together with me in this room are Mr. Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy, our CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relations.



Before explaining our financial results, I would like to highlight that the company is performing according to the business plan, in line with expectations in this transitional year with [favorable prices] and with positive figures in all divisions.



Let's go through the operational results of this first half of the year in details. The most important achievement in this first half has been the profitability at an operational level in all the business areas of the company, continuing the