Manuel Ãlvarez MuÃ±oz - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - OHL Group General Manager



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your attention today. I am Manuel Alvarez, General Manager of the company. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relations.



Let's go through the operational results of the first 9 months of the year in detail. Once again, the results of these first 9 months of 2019 show positive figures of sales, EBITDA and EBIT levels. This, along with new awards and liquidity, show that the company is in line with the plan for this transitional year, a year without surprises and with positive figures in all divisions.



The main figures for the period as -- are as follows: sales reached EUR 2.1 billion, which is 3.5% more than the first 9 months of 2018. This has allowed the company to reach a positive EBITDA by