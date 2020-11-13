Nov 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman, MD & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar. I am the CEO of OHL Group. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relation.



I hope you all and your families are healthy and managing as well as possible in this current situation we are all facing because of the pandemic. I especially thank you for your attention and interest in the performance of OHL over the first 9 months of the year.



Before going through the operational results of this quarter in detail, I would like to share some points regarding to the group's performance during such a complex year with extraordinary events.

