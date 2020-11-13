Nov 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to OHL's conference call. The management of the company will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over the call to the OHL management team. Thank you.
Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman, MD & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar. I am the CEO of OHL Group. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose MarÃa Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relation.
I hope you all and your families are healthy and managing as well as possible in this current situation we are all facing because of the pandemic. I especially thank you for your attention and interest in the performance of OHL over the first 9 months of the year.
Before going through the operational results of this quarter in detail, I would like to share some points regarding to the group's performance during such a complex year with extraordinary events.
Nine Months 2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...