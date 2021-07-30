Half Year 2021 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to OHLA's results presentation. The management of the company will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session via webcast platform.



I will now hand over the call to the OHLA management team. Thank you.



TomÃ¡s Ruiz -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is TomÃ¡s Ruiz, and I am the Chief Corporate Officer of OHLA Group. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relations. I especially thank you for your attendance and interest in the performance of OHLA over the first half of the year, particularly since this is the first time that I lead a results presentation that formerly were commanded by Mr. Manuel Ãlvarez, who recently left the company. I take the opportunity to thank Manuel on behalf of the company for the excellent work he performed in OHLA during the last 3 years.



These results also coincide with the recent rebranding to OHLA, with a partial renewal of the management team after the successful closing of the