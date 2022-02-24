Q4 2021 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman, MD & CEO



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, I am sorry for my eye. I've had a medical problem that is now being solved. My eye is slightly swollen. Please be welcome to the results presentation of OHLA corresponding to the year 2021. Unfortunately, today is not the best day to celebrate the good results of the company due to the situation in Ukraine and its impact at a human and economic level.



Without further ado, let's begin this presentation by giving the floor to our President, who will give you a message on the current situation of the company and its future evolution.



Luis Fernando MartÃÂ­n Amodio Herrera -



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending this results presentation corresponding to the year 2021. This event is done remotely due to the measures implemented since the outburst of the pandemic of COVID 2019 in March 2020. In this context, we'd like to resume good health for