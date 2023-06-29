Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Jose Maria del Cuvillo PemÃ¡n - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - GM of Legal Advice & Secretary



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gents. We hereby begin the General Shareholders Meeting celebrated in the second call that we carry out fully in remote format. In this regard, avail of this introduction to greet everyone who is following us, especially the shareholders who are connected remotely with us today. Next, we will proceed to the formalities to establish the General Shareholder Meeting. Mr. Secretary, thank you. Dear President. Good morning. In agreement to the provisions in the social bylaws and regulation of the board. This meeting is rated exclusively remotely as it has been lead by the Board of Directors.



The company has given the shareholders the possibility of using delegation of voting and remote assistance procedure allowing them to participate remotely and vote during (inaudible) of the meeting in agreement to the rules approved by the Board of Directors and this haulage procedure for its functioning published in the call announcement and the corporate website.