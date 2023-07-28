Q2 2023 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Jose Ruiz Gonzalez - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tomas Ruiz, and I am the Managing Director of OHLA Group. In the room with me are Mr. Jose Maria Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Villanueva, Head of Investor Relations. I am pleased to be here one more year, but this time, under my new role as the Managing Director of the company.



Before going through the operational results of this quarter by division in detail, I would like to share some key points regarding the group's performance during this past semester. Let me advance to you that this set of results are satisfactory and in line with the forecast to reach the final year objectives we have set.



At the operational level, OHLA total sales amounted to EUR 1.4